Family of Gov. Edwards’ staffer who died from COVID-19 announces memorial service

Family of Gov. Edwards’ staffer who died from COVID-19 announces memorial service
April Dunn died due to complications from COVID-19. Governor John Bel Edwards announced her death Saturday, March 28. (Source: wafb)
By Nick Gremillion | April 7, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT - Updated April 8 at 8:13 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The family of April Dunn, the chair of the Louisiana Developmental Disabilities Council who died of complications from COVID-19, has announced the details of her memorial service.

Dunn, 33, worked with Governor John Bel Edwards through the Governor’s Office of Disability Affairs. She served as a senior coordinator where she worked with businesses to make their workforce more inclusive.

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Everything you need to know related to Baton Rouge area impact of COVID-19

Family members say they had a small, private memorial service for Dunn shortly after her death on March 28.

A larger memorial service for Dunn will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Baton Rouge at 9 a.m. Friday, July 31, according to Dunn’s family.

RELATED: Advocate for disabilities dies from COVID-19 complications

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.