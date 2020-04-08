Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State coach Mike Leach is expected to participate in “listening sessions” with student and community groups and tour the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum after he tweeted an image of a noose last week. Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen released a statement that said, “No matter the context, for many Americans the image of a noose is never appropriate and that’s particularly true in the South and in Mississippi.” Leach apologized on social media for the post and deleted the tweet.