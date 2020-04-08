Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A retired Pima County official has been appointed to fill the county Board of Supervisors vacancy created by the March 28 death of longtime Supervisor Richard Elias. The board on Tuesday appointed Betty Villegas to fill the remainder of Elias’ term, which expires in December. Villegas was the county’s affordable housing director when she retired in 2018 after working for the county for 23 years. She previously worked in the banking industry. Villegas had expressed interest in the appointment but is not among those who filed to run in the 2020 election for the District 5 seat on the county board. Elias, a Democrat, was member of the county board for nearly two decades.