Marrero healthcare facility to open drive-thru testing on Friday

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - InclusivCare in Marrero will offer drive-thru COVID-18 coronavirus testing on Friday, April 10.
They will open in efforts to provide healthcare to residents in the Greater New Orleans area.
The testing will open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their Marrero location at 7017 Lapalco Blvd.
If you have symptoms of COVID-19, call 504-341-4006 to schedule an appointment.
“We understand the challenges and concerns you and your loved ones are facing and we are here to serve you and our community during this unprecedented time,” Dr. Shondra Williams, CEO of InclusivCare said.
