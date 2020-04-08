NOPD: Body found near I-10 and Michoud Blvd.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide after a body was found in New Orleans East Wednesday morning.
Police say they received a call just before 11 a.m. stating that human remains were found at the I-10 exit at Michoud Boulevard. The death was originally filed as an unclassified death but was later reclassified as a homicide upon further investigation.
Investigators are working to collect evidence to determine a suspect and a motive in the incident. NOPD is also working to learn the identity of the victim.
The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity along with an official cause of death upon completion of an autopsy and notification of the victim’s family.
If anyone has any information about the homicide or the identity of the victim, they are asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Marylou Agustin at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
