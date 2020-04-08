NOPD: At least 20 cars burglarized at two N.O. East apartment complexes

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -At least 20 vehicles were burglarized Wednesday at two New Orleans East apartment complexes, according to the New Orleans Police Dept.
The break-ins happened at the Cove at NOLA complex in the 10000 block of Curran Blvd and the Arbors on the Lake complex in the 10000 block of Hayne Blvd.
Police say they do not have an exact number of vehicles involved because victims are still calling police to report the break-ins.
Detectives believe approximately 20 vehicles were burglarized between the two complexes.
No additional information is available at this time. Anyone with additional information on these incidents is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
