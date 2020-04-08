Severe weather threat this weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - One more day of record heat before a cold front brings a chance for rain and cooler temperatures on Friday.
A much stronger storm system will approach Southeast Louisiana over the weekend. Severe weather is likely across large parts of the Gulf South over the holiday weekend. It’s still too early for specifics but there will be a threat for passing storms on Saturday with another band of storms Easter Sunday ahead of the cold front.
Heavy rain and severe thunderstorms will be a possibility. Details will become more clear later this week. Once the front passes next week looks nice and dry with temperatures in the 70s.
