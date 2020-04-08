SFM: One man dead after apartment fire in Gretna

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - One 55-year-old man died after an apartment fire in Gretna, according to a report.
The fire was reported at around 6 p.m. on, Tuesday, April 7 at a four-unit apartment complex on Aston Cox Drive.
The victim was a disabled man who was found in the back bedroom of the apartment.
One unit was affected by the fire, but minor damage occurred in the top unit. Two units were unaffected.
Deputies report the fire originated in the kitchen and was caused by leaving food unattended while cooking.
The incident occurred while the man’s father, who lived in the apartment, went to the store while cooking dinner.
Deputies also discovered there were no working smoke detectors in the unit.
State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning released a statement with tips on how to avoid situations like this:
• Stay in the kitchen when you are frying, grilling or broiling food
• Set a timer and check the status of food frequently when baking, boiling or roasting
• If you need to leave the house, turn all heat sources off
• Keep combustibles like towels and paper products away from stovetops
• Unplug cooking devices when they’re not in use
