Shelby: Hot & Humid Wednesday

We have a couple more hot and humid days in store before a more seasonable April-feel returns to the area. Today and tomorrow, highs will reach near the 90 degree mark with ample humidity. Typically our highs are in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the 50s.
Our first cold front arrives Thursday night with some showers and storms that will last into Friday morning. Highs will top out in the low 70s for Good Friday behind this front.
Then, the weekend will feature some stormy weather that’s a bit difficult to time right now. Some strong to severe storms are possible, most likely Saturday night or into Sunday. Regardless of when the rain comes over the weekend, we need it! Most of Southeast Louisiana and Mississippi continue to be in a moderate drought. We have not had significant rain in most areas since February.
A fairly strong cold front dries us out again for the start of next week.
