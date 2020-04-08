Shreveport teacher diagnosed with COVID-19 shares her story

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The number of people battling the Coronavirus is growing in the ArkLaTex.
As of Tuesday, March 24, there are 40 people in Caddo Parish that are recovering from the coronavirus — 36-year-old Aviva Williamson is one of those people.
Williamson, a mother of four, who's had both the flu and now the coronavirus, says that the two are different.
"So one thing that I know that was significant, that was a significant difference, is that how you feel in your chest. It's like a tightening in your chest area. It's almost like you can't get a full breath."
She says that there was no treatment plan provided by her doctors. She was told to take Tylenol, drink fluids and get plenty of rest.
Williamson and her family are all quarantined at home. She doesn’t know how she got the coronavirus — but believes it was out while she was getting groceries.
Her symptoms began on Tuesday, March 17. Initially, she thought it could be the flu or Strep Throat since one of her kids just recovered from the flu.
“I guess with me, it was like shortness of breath. Like I couldn’t catch my breath all the way.”
Following a negative test for both strep and the flu, she was given meds and sent home. When returning to the doctor on Thursday, they then tested her for COVID-19. The test came back positive on Saturday.
Williamson says she’s doing better. However, she says she’s dealing with dizziness and fatigue.
"I'm still very, very tired," Williamson said.
Williamson is a teacher at Woodlawn Leadership Acadamy in Shreveport. She was already self-quarantined and she became symptomatic after La. Gov. John Bel Edwards dismissed school until April 13. However, she did tell school officials to alert the Caddo Parish School Board.
