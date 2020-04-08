Signs of improvement, but Gov. Edwards pleads with residents to continue mitigation efforts

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) -Governor John Bel Edwards says while the situation for Louisiana begins to look optimistic, now is the time to double down on efforts to fight the virus.
He says to flatten the curve everyone must keep complying with mandates and precautionary measures.
Edwards says he has canceled an order for 14,000 ventilators.
He now says he’s lowered the request to only 1,000.
Despite the jump in new cases, Edwards reports some reassuring news; mitigation efforts may be paying off.
But he says we could easily see a spike if people don’t continue to follow social distancing and hygiene protocols.
He stressed now is not the time to slack on mitigation efforts.
The governor also mentioned the state is number one in per capita testing in the United States.
He stresses what people do now will determine what the curve does next.
“The modeling is premised upon the assumption we continue to effectively do the mitigation. If you want our numbers to spike, and I promise you they will, all we have to do is stop paying attention to, stop complying with the mediation measures and we’re going to see our numbers spike right back up where they are.”
Edwards applauded those following proper precautions, citing an increase in compliance over time, but also noted it’s not enough.
Again, he stresses maintaining distance and keeping up with hygiene.
