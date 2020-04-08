Uniqueness of Taysom Hill creates need for reliable third quarterback

In 2020, Brees will be first choice meaning Hill will continue his crusades in nearly every aspect of the game while also having an increased presence at quarterback, according to Payton. The only dilemma this jack-of-all-trades approach creates is the inevitable increased risk of injury leaving the Saints shorthanded “The uniqueness of Taysom’s role will make it important for us to have a third quarterback,” Payton declared to reporters on an April 1st conference call. “What we are looking for in that third quarterback is another player we want to develop, work with and improve and someone that we feel like either we acquire through the draft potentially, through free agency. We’ll look at all means relative to where that player can come from. We’re not specifically saying that has to be a player that comes through the draft. We’re not saying it has to be a veteran player. It’ll be the best available player that we feel like fits our program. But we know that with what we want to do with Taysom that we’re going to have not only the third quarterback, but that quarterback is going to be up on game day.”