Unprecedented need forces Second Harvest Food Bank to move to larger feeding location

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Second Harvest Food Bank will stop serving food at its main location in Elmwood, but organizers say it won’t affect people who are in need of food.
A large influx of people and demand is forcing the food bank to temporarily stop serving food there, but the mission goes on as workers intend to meet the need in the community.
Anyone needing food assistance is urged to call 211; they are staffed 24/7 and have complete information for anyone needing food assistance. 211 can help those in need find one of our distributions nearest to their homes.
