Walmart to close 3 stores for 1 day in New Orleans area

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Walmart is closing three stores in the New Orleans area for one day in order to protect customers and employees from the high rate of coronavirus.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we will temporarily close our stores at Jefferson Highway (Harahan), Bullard Avenue and Tchoupitoulas (New Orleans) for one day on Thursday, April 9 to allow extra time for third-party specialists to further sanitize the stores. It will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the stores to once again serve the community during this unprecedented time. We plan to reopen all three stores at 7 a.m. Friday morning," a spokesperson said on Wednesday (April 8).
When the stores reopen on Friday, Walmart will conduct associate health screens and temperature checks. The workers will also wear masks and gloves.
This is out an abundance of caution.
Walmart recently installed sneeze guards at registers, limited the number of customers in a store at a time, added one-way aisle shopping, and placed social distancing signage for customer safety.
"We will continue to work closely with health officials and continue to adjust how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind,” the spokesperson said.
