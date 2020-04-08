Walmart to close 3 stores for 1 day in New Orleans area

“Out of an abundance of caution, we will temporarily close our stores at Jefferson Highway (Harahan), Bullard Avenue and Tchoupitoulas (New Orleans) for one day on Thursday, April 9 to allow extra time for third-party specialists to further sanitize the stores. It will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the stores to once again serve the community during this unprecedented time. We plan to reopen all three stores at 7 a.m. Friday morning," a spokesperson said on Wednesday (April 8).