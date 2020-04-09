Air of Uncertainty: High cancer rates, pollution blamed in high St. John coronavirus deaths

During these uncertain times, we remain committed to what matters most - the safety of our employees and this community. We will not compromise safety. After the virus was detected in the United States, we implemented our crisis plan and have taken steps designed to keep all of us safe as we work to serve our customers and our community. Our facility continues to break safety records every day and has now gone over two and half years without an injury. We continue to screen our employees for symptoms and have reduced contact between people at the facility to prevent spread of the virus. Like many other facilities, we have reduced personnel onsite to only the essential personnel needed to operate safely while the rest of our employees continue to support the site working from home. The safety and wellbeing of our employees and our community is now, and always has been, at the center of what we do."