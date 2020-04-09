Bruce: Another Day Of Record Heat Followed By Few Storms And Cooler Temps

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Another day of record heat for your Thursday before some big changes arrive for the Easter weekend. Expect highs near 90 today falling to the low 70s for highs on Friday. Rain chances will be highest in the overnight hours, but a few lingering showers are possible Friday morning as a cold front moves through the area.
A much stronger storm system will approach Southeast Louisiana over the weekend. There will be a threat for a few storms late on Saturday with another band of storms Easter Sunday ahead of the cold front. Heavy rain and severe thunderstorms are possible in the FOX 8 viewing area.
Once the front passes, next week looks nice and dry with temperatures in the 70s.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.