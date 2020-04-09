Covington man makes essential gear for EMS and health care workers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - One Covington man turns a hobby into providing essential protective gear for EMS and health care workers.
Sheldon Kerr said he noticed a need for protective gear from his friends who work in health care and thought of using his 3D printer to make face shields.
"We figured, well, we could put these 3D printers to good use that we have, and we'd probably just sit there and make things we don't really need anyway, so we figured we'd put them to good use," Kerr said.
He also fashioned a piece to protect the filter of respirator masks for EMS workers.
"It keeps moisture out when I'm trying to clean the cartridge, and then also, it keeps me safe from accidentally touching that filter inside. So he's designed these and donated lots of them," Lt. Jonathan Fourcade said.
"It took us about five days to print all 400 individual covers," Kerr said.
The National Institutes of Health approved certain PPE models for 3D printing.
"They have the face masks, they have the shields, they're actually approving these different designs for the 3D print community to go ahead and move forward with what they're saying is approved and good for hospital use," Kerr said.
He said it takes about two hours to make two face shield brackets.
“The way that these are set up, the three-hole punch lines up perfectly, so it just simply pops over it, and you just place it over your head as a shield,” Kerr said.
Kerr hopes to get the local 3D printing community together.
"We've created a Facebook group. Come check this out if you're interested let us know. We'll send you files and you can get going on printing some stuff, and we'll figure out how to pick it up, how to ship it, we'll take care of cleaning it. Things like that," Kerr said.
He wants those on the front lines to know the community cares.
"Honestly, I think it comes more emotionally from the people we talk to. Them actually getting a feeling that there is somebody helping them, looking out for them," Kerr said.
“It’s amazing to know that folks are stopping production of what they normally do, and designing things or coming up with ideas to help first responders or EMS who are on the front lines,” Fourcade said.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.