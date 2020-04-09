Jeff Ireland and scouting staff leading Saints through unprecedented draft prep

In 2020, the Saints have just five selections to work with but the biggest challenge at the present is getting an entire staff on the same page while working entirely remotely, as mandated by the NFL “Generally the month of March, early April players have these pro days,” Payton explained. “All of those have been canceled and so I would say one of the challenges would be that that box, if you will, that you check off, whether it’s the measurable the height and weight. We have a lot of those checked, but there’s probably more unchecked boxes this year for teams than normal because that month of March after the combine was eliminated and look that’s part of the deal.”