Kenner supplements Meals on Wheels program for seniors

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Kenner is boosting its Meals on Wheels deliveries to ensure seniors won’t have to venture to the grocery store as often.
The Meals on Wheels deliveries is something more than 200 seniors in Kenner rely on. And now the city is making those deliveries more robust and adding to some extra Easter spirit to those deliveries Thursday.
“We know that seniors are at higher risk for serious complications if they get the coronavirus,” says Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn. “Meals on Wheels PLUS is a way to provide additional food once a week to seniors who are rightly hesitant to leave their homes during this emergency period.’
The Jefferson Council on Aging delivers meals five days a week to eligible seniors who are homebound and to congregate seniors who attend social events and Council on aging locations such as the Kenner facility.
Meals on Wheels PLUS will take place every Thursday as long as personnel are available to make the deliveries.
With the help of CRC Global Solutions, Thursday’s daily meal or about 220 seniors in the Metairie and Kenner area, with about 150 of those in Kenner, included bananas, cabbage, nectarines and butter. The delivery also includes flowers to uplift their spirits.
