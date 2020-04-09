Louisiana state Rep. Reggie Bagala dies after battle with COVID-19 coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - State Rep. Reggie Bagala died on Thursday, April 4 after his fight against COVID-19 coronavirus.
Bagala was 54 years old and assumed office on January 13, 2020.
He was a freshman lawmaker who represented parts of Lafourche and Jefferson Parish.
Tristan Paul Bagala, Reggie Bagala’s son, made a statement on Facebook:
Gov. John Bel Edwards released the following statement on Bagala’s passing:
“A successful businessman, devoted family man, and active volunteer, Rep. Bagala spent his life making his community and south Louisiana a better place to live for everyone. Just one month ago, he entered the Louisiana State Capitol with excitement and eagerness to serve the people of our great state and the people of House District 54, and today we mourn his loss,” Gov. Edwards said in a statement.
“We are better for having people like Rep. Bagala who are willing to be public servants and make our state better. I ask the people of Louisiana to join Donna and me in praying for Rep. Bagala’s family, friends, colleagues and the people of House District 54 during this difficult time”
