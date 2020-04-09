Mail not going out to some Jefferson Parish residents

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Empty mailboxes and outgoing mail not delivered. The U.S. Postal Service says it’s aware some Jefferson Parish residents aren’t receiving mail.
“This is just too long to go with no service,” Joan Black said. “It’s been over a week,” adds Glenn Farley.
Some Jefferson Parish residents in the 70003 zip code, which includes a chuck of Metairie from Airline to the lake, say they’re going days without any mail, including bills.
“I have no idea, if it doesn’t come,” Joan Black said. “I have no idea what to pay.”
Black along with many of her neighbors say they’re home waiting for a post carrier to drive by, but they haven’t seen one. “I even look for them just to try and stop one to get a question in and nothing," said Glenn Farley.
This week, Joan Black went to the post office to try and get it resolved. She says she was told she would need to call and visit the distribution center. “Since I am abiding by the laws to stay in the house,” she said. “I don’t feel like that’s a service I should have to go and do myself.”
Earlier this week, Farley went to the distribution center because he’s waiting for a check.
“You want to be able to pay your house notes or your rent or at least some of the vital necessary things to keep you afloat at this time,” Farley said.
He said he was given some mail and would have to go to another location for the rest. Thursday, Farley returned to the distribution center and got the check he says he needs to pay bills.
FOX 8 reached out to the U.S. Postal Service, they did not directly answer our questions about how many people are working or the reason for the missed mail. But a spokesperson writes, “We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced by the Park Manor residents,” writes Carol Hunt. “Local postal management is aware of this specific issue and is working to resolve it.”
"I know they must be short of help but 6 days of delivery and nothing. Nothing,” said Black. “This has been since last Thursday."
The U.S. Postal spokesperson adds, “The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations."
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.