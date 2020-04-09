Man injured in New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that left a man injured.
The shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
Officers responding to the call in the 4900 block of Palace Street found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his forehead. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment where his condition is currently unknown.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
