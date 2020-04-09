Mayor Cantrell: New Orleans, don’t let your guard down

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans city officials urge residents to not let their guard down against COVID-19 as the area heads into the Easter weekend.
The New Orleans health department director says the city is nowhere near the end of this crisis. Dr. Jennifer Avegno said the city is starting to see signs that the stay at home order is working.
But she says hospitalizations and deaths are still on the rise and officials expect that will continue.
She added hospitals are holding steady right now and medical professionals are still in the fight of their lives.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell asks everyone to continue to follow the stay at home mandate.
"This is a big time for us as we head into the weekend. Do not use this weekend as an opportunity to break the rules because the progress we have made. It could turn around quickly," Cantrell said.
New Orleans Homeland Security Director Collin Arnold says the federal pilot drive-thru testing site in New Orleans will close Friday, but he says the Alario Center in Westwego will remain open for residents in the metro area.
He also updated the status of the Carnival Valor that docked in New Orleans Thursday. Only crew are aboard the vessel, but some are sick.
At least 124 tested positive and to this point are asymptomatic, 12 have flu like symptoms.
Orleans Parish has more than 5,000 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday. And more than 220 people have died.
