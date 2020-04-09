Motorcyclist killed in Covington crash

51-year-old Craig L. Williams was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on US 190 when he struck a Chevrolet Silverado. (Source: WVUE)
By Tiffany Baptiste | April 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT - Updated April 9 at 11:00 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Covington Wednesday evening.

Investigators say just before 5:30 p.m., 51-year-old Craig L. Williams was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on US 190 when he struck a Chevrolet Silverado. Williams was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead soon after arrival.

The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado, 41-year-old Travis S. Brown, was not injured in the crash.

Brown submitted to a breath test at the scene that did not detect the presence of alcohol.

Blood samples were taken from Brown and Williams and were submitted to a crime lab for analysis.

Brown was cited for driving without a driver’s license.

