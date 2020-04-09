Much Cooler Friday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A fairly strong cold front will lower highs on Friday into the 60s and lower 70s. A big change from the record heat of the past several days. It won’t last long. A warm front moves back across the area on Saturday returning the humidity and a few spotty storms.
The next major system will be on Easter Sunday. A powerful low will move out of Texas and Oklahoma and bring a chance for severe weather across the entire Southeastern United States. It’s too soon to assess our risk in the FOX 8 viewing area but everyone should be ready for strong storms this weekend particularly on Sunday.
Next week will be sunny, dry and cool.
