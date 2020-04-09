Rumor control: Can COVID-19 be spread in warm and humid weather?

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Over the past several weeks since the coronavirus outbreak began locally, many have tried to understand fact from fiction with the virus.
One of those thoughts floating around is that COVID-19 couldn’t be spread in warm humid climates. There are reasons why that may not be true.
Although social media can provide an outlet for information, it can also be a breeding ground for misinformation. For example, the thought that hot and humid weather can kill the spread of the coronavirus.
Locally, the spread has occurred in very warm conditions. In fact, March, when the virus really took off, we were in the midst of the warmest March on record.
This graphic shows the rise of COVID-19 from the first week of reported cases to now.
Significant community spread was likely ongoing before the first case was reported, but clearly you can see the average weekly temperature since this all began was over 80 degrees.
Our climate conditions as of late May have answered the question that yes you can still see coronavirus spread in warm climates.
The World Health Organization along with the World Meteorological Organization put out this graphic stating that from the evidence so far, the new coronavirus can be transmitted in areas with hot and humid climates.
Just think for a second, just about every part of the world has seen reported cases of COVID-19 and at this time, we are all experiencing different seasons and temperature climates.
Now, just because we have seen the spread occur in the midst of this warm and humid pattern locally, that doesn’t mean as temperatures soar into the Summer we won’t see a decline. The first main reason for that decline will be our social distancing measures but secondly could the Summer heat really help?
Remember, this is a novel virus meaning it is new to us and studying its actions and behavior is all an ongoing process that we are learning about as we go.
