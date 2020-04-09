Shelby: Cool Down Comes Tonight

By Shelby Latino | April 9, 2020 at 5:08 AM CDT - Updated April 9 at 5:08 AM

Today brings more record heat and high humidity ahead of a cold front tonight. Expect highs in the upper 80s today falling to the low 70s for highs on Friday. Rain chances will be highest in the overnight hours, but a few lingering showers are possible Friday morning.

A much stronger storm system will approach Southeast Louisiana over the weekend. There will be a threat for a few storms late on Saturday with another band of storms Easter Sunday ahead of the cold front. Heavy rain and severe thunderstorms are possible in the FOX 8 viewing area.

Once the front passes, next week looks nice and dry with temperatures in the 70s.

