Shelby: Cool Down Comes Tonight

Today brings more record heat and high humidity ahead of a cold front tonight. Expect highs in the upper 80s today falling to the low 70s for highs on Friday. Rain chances will be highest in the overnight hours, but a few lingering showers are possible Friday morning.
A much stronger storm system will approach Southeast Louisiana over the weekend. There will be a threat for a few storms late on Saturday with another band of storms Easter Sunday ahead of the cold front. Heavy rain and severe thunderstorms are possible in the FOX 8 viewing area.
Once the front passes, next week looks nice and dry with temperatures in the 70s.
