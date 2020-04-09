St. Tammany Hospital foundation purchases two robots to help with COVID-19 prevention

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Hospital Foundation has purchased two robots which it hopes will help keep floors of one of Northshore‘s biggest hospitals coronavirus free. The robots resemble R2-D2 from Star Wars and are turning heads.
The St Tammany Parish Hospital Foundation has stepped up in a big way diverting funds that were intended to be used for that new expansion over there into a device that they say is enhancing COVID-19 patient care.
They are the latest tools in the fight to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The St. Tammany Hospital foundation moved the purchasing date up, for two new ultraviolet light, cleaning robots to help hospital staff In their time of need.
“With the outbreak of COVID-19 our leadership felt that item could be a valuable resource we care for the patient,” Nicole Suhre with the foundation said.
The robots are technically called Solaris lytbots but around the hospital they’re affectionately known as the twins. They use ultraviolet light to remove 99% of the germs in a given room,
Aside from attempting to keep the hospital virus-free, the foundation is also coordinating support for those who want to help hard-working hospital staff members who are putting their lives at risk.
“We have activated a disaster relief fund and we are accepting donations that support the work that the hospital is doing especially with the focus on our staff, our healthcare heroes,” Suhre said.
Hospital official says the new UV robots are an added level of hygienic service and they have not displaced any human workers.
If you would like to show your support for healthcare workers at St. Tammany Hospital you can do so through the St Tammany if you would like to show your support for healthcare workers at St Tammany Hospital you can do so through the St Tammany Hospital foundation at www.sthfoundation.org\supportsths.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.