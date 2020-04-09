St. Tammany Parish coroner prepares as coronavirus death toll rises

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany coroner says we are not out of the woods yet.
St. Tammany Parish Coroner, Dr. Charles Preston has brought in a refrigerated truck to help deal with an overflow at small local morgues.
Preston worries about the parish’s rising death toll, which now stands at 19.
“I think the worst is yet to come,” he said.
In fact like other coroners, Preston has brought in a refrigerated truck to deal with the mounting COVID-19 death toll.
“Most hospitals have very small morgues and so they are getting filled up pretty quickly,” said
He expects the numbers to climb. But many area hospitals report a leveling off of new patients.
“We are seeing consistent levels at this point and we do feel that we have prayerfully reached the peak and are on our way down into a doctor Fauci calls the downside of the curve,” Melissa Hodgson with St Tammany Hospital said.
Though some are talking about a flattening of the curve Dr. Preston says it’s a bad idea for anyone to think we’re out of the woods yet when it comes to this virus.
“We have to keep up this fight until it’s over not when it’s, near over,” Preston said.
He added that the stakes are too high.
"You have to understand that if we let our guard down and we start to socialize all I need is one person a group of 25 or 50 to spread the virus to those 25 or 50 and then they go out and spread it to another 25 or 50 and you’re right back in the same position,” he said.
The St Tammany coroner says most of his staff is working from home, but he says autopsies are still being performed at the Lacombe headquarters. As we head toward the weekend, Preston encourages everyone to adhere to the parish stay-at-home order which remains in place.
He says washing hands and social distancing is the only way to beat this.
