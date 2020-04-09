UNO testing center delays opening until 10 a.m, Alario Center testing closed Thursday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be delayed for two hours Thursday at the UNO Lakefront Arena location in Orleans Parish.
Testing will begin at 10 a.m. so staff can be trained on how the new testing kits work.
Once testing opens, there will be 250 tests available for the day. This is so testing labs will not be overwhelmed.
In Jefferson Parish, drive-thru testing at the Alario Center will be closed Thursday due to a delay in a shipment of new tests. Once re-opened, the Alario Center will only offer 250 tests a day.
Testing at the Alario Center will be closed this Sunday for Easter.
Those lookig to be tested for the COVID-19 virus can find other testing sites near them by visiting https://covid19testing.today/.
