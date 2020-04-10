Attorneys ask for former DA Walter Reed’s release from jail for risk of COVID-19 threat

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Walter Reed is asking to be released from jail because of health concerns and COVID-19.
He does not have the disease, but has had his prostate removed and is 74-years-old. The conditions could make him prone to COVID-19, his attorneys said in court documents.
They told the court that he would be quarantined at his home for at least 14 days and he poses not threat to the public. They also said he was convicted of a non-violent crime and has paid fines.
A federal grand jury handed down an 18-count indictment in 2015 against the former district attorney of St. Tammany and Washington parishes. The indictment also charged his son with four counts related to the corruption charges.
Walter Reed, then 68, and his son Steven were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering related to misuse of funds from the former district attorney’s campaign account.
The court has not made a decision on whether to release Reed.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.