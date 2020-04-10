Body of boater recovered after boat capsizes in Lake Pontchartrain

Body of boater recovered after boat capsizes in Lake Pontchartrain
The Coast Guard says one person was rescued and another person is dead after a boat capsized in Lake Pontchartrain Friday morning.
By Tiffany Baptiste | April 10, 2020 at 11:51 AM CDT - Updated April 10 at 11:51 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Coast Guard says one person was rescued and another person is dead after a boat capsized in Lake Pontchartrain Friday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call stating there was a capsized vessel with two passengers aboard near the Lakefront Airport.

A male passenger managed to make it to shore. The second passenger, a female, was reported missing.

The Coast Guard began to search for the missing passenger until a body matching the description of the missing passenger was found around 10 a.m. near the Lakefront Airport.

The surviving passenger was transported to Ochsner Medical Center where he was treated for minimal injuries.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.