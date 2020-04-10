Drew Brees signs with NBC Sports after career is over with Saints

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After his playing career is over with the New Orleans Saints, quarterback Drew Brees already has another career waiting for him.
According to multiple reports, Brees has chosen to take his talents to NBC Sports over ESPN. The deal Brees has signed will not go into effect until after he retires from the NFL.
“Like all NFL fans, we look forward to watching Drew continue his Hall of Fame career this fall, and we are confident his post-playing career will be just as successful,” NBC Sports spokesman Greg Hughes said.
The plan is for Brees to be the successor to Cris Collinsworth on Sunday Night Football.
