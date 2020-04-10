Family celebrates woman’s 100th birthday with car parade

GRAMERCY, La. (WAFB) - People are celebrating big events while trying to maintain their social distance.
There was a 100th birthday celebration parade in Gramercy Thursday, April 9.
It was all done by friends and family of Mrs. Gertrude Siears Duhé.
Duhé is still very active physically and mentally.
She loves reading, plants, Scrabble, Facebook, and watching the news.
Duhe’ is also WAFB’s Lester Duhé’s great aunt.
From all of us at WAFB, we’d like to wish Gertrude a very happy birthday, and many more to come.
