Gramercy woman dies after two-vehicle crash in St. John the Baptist Parish

By Kendra Smith-Parks | April 10, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT - Updated April 10 at 6:27 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that killed one woman.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on US 61 South near Marathon Avenue at around 7 a.m. on April 10.

36-year0old Ashley White, of Gramercy, was driving a Buick southbound before running into the side of a tractor-trailer that was turning right.

The driver of the tractor-trailer sustained no injuries, according to a report.

Toxicology reports are still pending. The investigation is still undergoing.

