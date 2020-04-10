Gramercy woman dies after two-vehicle crash in St. John the Baptist Parish

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that killed one woman.
The two-vehicle crash occurred on US 61 South near Marathon Avenue at around 7 a.m. on April 10.
36-year0old Ashley White, of Gramercy, was driving a Buick southbound before running into the side of a tractor-trailer that was turning right.
The driver of the tractor-trailer sustained no injuries, according to a report.
Toxicology reports are still pending. The investigation is still undergoing.
