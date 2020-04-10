Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — A court official is recommending to keep secret hundreds of emails detailing the New Orleans Saints’ efforts to conduct damage control for the area’s Roman Catholic archdiocese amid its clergy sexual abuse crisis. Retired Judge Carolyn Gill-Jefferson's non-binding recommendation says the release of the 276 documents would only embarrass those who helped the Archdiocese of New Orleans. The recommendation came almost three months after The Associated Press sought the release of the emails. Attorneys for nearly two dozen men suing the church say the emails show the Saints helping the church conceal abuse. The team and archdiocese deny those claims.