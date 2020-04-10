Local crabbers respond to the impacts of the spillway opening

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Good Friday is a popular day to eat seafood but local crabbers say times are tough. Some say they’re already seeing the impacts of the spillway opening.
On a surprisingly cool good, Friday crabber’s were having mixed luck on the North Shore.
“She hasn’t caught anything, he had beginner’s luck I’m just not quite fast enough,” said Wendy Ard on Bayou Lacombe.
Further out in the lake commercial Crabber’s say the season hasn’t been what they expected
The Bonnet Carre spillway was opened last week for the third year in a row, dumping millions of gallons of fresh River water into the shallow, brackish Lake Ponchartrain estuary and some lake crabbers west of the causeway have already pulled up their traps. It is one of the most productive crab fisheries in the region but one week after the spillway opening, effects are already being felt.
“I’m talking to people near the Causeway who aren’t doing anything,” Veteran crabber Pete Gerica said.
He says the frequent spillway openings have Made the lake muddier and he says that’s hurt the crab industry.
“Now that it’s open the water really looks like the river and it’s just open a week maybe,” Gerica said.
He also says commercial crabbers were supposed to get federal help after last year’s spillway opening killed their catch.
“It was supposed to be a lot of money because of the freshwater but we haven’t heard anything,” Gerica said.
Last September Congress passed a fisherman’s aid package after repeated the way openings.
Some commercial crabbers run as many as 1000 traps and while they worry those traps will be empty this year recreational crabbers do OK along bayou Lacombe.
“Probably have a little crab boil today when I get home,” said Kendall Hubbard over a hamper of crabs.
But for commercials working farther out in the lake it’s time to brace for the impact of another spillway opening hoping that this one doesn’t last too long.
A check of Northshore Seafood dealers found crab prices ranging from $20 a dozen for smalls all to $40 a dozen for large crabs
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.