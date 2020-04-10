Parish and City leaders urge residents to continue following social distancing mandates this Easter weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Local parish and city officials are begging residents to not have social gatherings this Easter weekend and to obey the stay at home order. New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell says there will be aggressive enforcement of the rules.
New Orleans City Council member Jay Banks says he has lost too many friends to Covid-19.
“It is critically important, it is of the utmost importance, obviously you can’t social distance from the people you live with but anybody else, we get it, it’s your brother, your cousin, your best friend that you grew up with, if you’re in different households you have to stay separate. Because, that is the only way we’re going to make this virus go away,” Banks said.
The City’s Director of Homeland Security, Colin Arnold, also urges residents to continue following the stay at home order.
"I'll reiterate again the importance of staying home right now. This weekend will be interesting. It’s usually a very celebratory time in our city but Easter has to be different this year. Please do not host family gatherings, picnics, Easter egg hunts, it's just too dangerous to risk a spike in infections right now when we're doing well," said Arnold.
Just this week, the New Orleans Police Department patrolled Bayou St. John asking people not to congregate and to stay home except for essential needs. Mayor Cantrell says you can expect to see more of that kind of enforcement.
“We’re not letting up because this is not a time, we cannot let up, the future of our people depends on it and so we will be absolutely, remain aggressive as it relates to enforcement,” said Cantrell.
Banks adds lives depend on the decisions you make this weekend.
“I know that Good Friday and Easter Sunday are big, big family gathering days. My family would be together today but the reality is you can’t do that, you really don’t want to make this your last holiday celebration and you run that risk, either for you or the relative you want to be with by co-mingling together now, you could very well make this their last holiday, so, please heed, do not gather, until we get past this virus," said Banks.
The Mayor says the City has seen a decrease in the number of calls to 311 reporting illegal gatherings. She adds the City does not support drive-thru church services or drive-thru communion this weekend.
Jefferson Parish plans to shut down public spaces like the Bonnabel Boat Launch on Easter to avoid scenes like last weekend when deputies were forced to shut it down because so many people congregated there. The Bucktown Marina and Lafreniere Park will also close. Parish President Cynthia Lee-Sheng says it’s imperative people take this seriously.
