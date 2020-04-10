Parish and City leaders urge residents to continue following social distancing mandates this Easter weekend

“I know that Good Friday and Easter Sunday are big, big family gathering days. My family would be together today but the reality is you can’t do that, you really don’t want to make this your last holiday celebration and you run that risk, either for you or the relative you want to be with by co-mingling together now, you could very well make this their last holiday, so, please heed, do not gather, until we get past this virus," said Banks.