1 person dies in Kenner canal crash

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Kenner Police are investigating a single car accident that killed a person at the intersection of Joe Yenni Boulevard and Alabama Avenue.
The driver of vehicle was traveling west on Joe Yenni Friday morning (April 10) when witnesses saw the vehicle to begin to swerve off roadway and drive into the Duncan canal, police said.
Witnesses and area residents immediately took action, entered the canal and pulled the driver from the vehicle to safety.
The driver was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The cause of accident is unknown at this time and there is an ongoing investigation.
The victim’s name has not been released.
