Scientists discuss COVID-19 unknowns on Good Friday

"A lot about the population structure plays into that, whether they’re multi-generational households or what kind of exposures people have, so let’s just assume that social distancing is a very blunt tool and it’s very hard to kind of disentangle all of the measures that are being implemented all at once, that said, fundamentally important, no replacement for this is case isolation, so being able to find cases and rapidly isolate them, so that they don’t transmit their infection to others, this is important above all,” Nuzzo, who directs the Outbreak Observatory, said.