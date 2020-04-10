Scientists discuss COVID-19 unknowns on Good Friday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -COVID-19 has researchers working overtime to understand it and what it means for the future and on Good Friday a group of scientists from around the country took part in a video conference to discuss the deadly global pandemic.
A Johns Hopkins epidemiologist said the number of confirmed cases does not give the whole story.
"Just beware of projections and case numbers. they don’t tell the full story, it requires a little bit more of a nuanced look and these are very high consequence decisions that have to be made, and just using very gross estimates is a risky endeavor when you’re trying to make very high consequence decisions,” Jennifer Nuzzo, DrPH, of Johns Hopkins University during the conference hosted by SciLine, said.
University of Texas Medical Branch virologist and immunologist Vineet Menachery said many questions remain unanswered about COVID-19. He said he has studied coronaviruses for years.
"For COVID-19 we still don’t know the source although there are highly related viruses in bats and there’s evidence that there are similar viruses, related viruses in pangolins in Southeast Asia,” Menachery said.
More than a million people worldwide have contracted the virus and over 100,000 have died. And there are numerous models on how many cases and deaths there will be in the end, but Nuzzo said currently the picture is fairly grim.
"How we are able to move forward very much is dependent on having access to the right information and clearly testing is essential for all this,” she said.
The panel of scientists and healthcare professionals was asked what could most affect further growth in the number of cases in Louisiana.
"A lot about the population structure plays into that, whether they’re multi-generational households or what kind of exposures people have, so let’s just assume that social distancing is a very blunt tool and it’s very hard to kind of disentangle all of the measures that are being implemented all at once, that said, fundamentally important, no replacement for this is case isolation, so being able to find cases and rapidly isolate them, so that they don’t transmit their infection to others, this is important above all,” Nuzzo, who directs the Outbreak Observatory, said.
She added that protecting people who are at high risk for contracting the virus must be a focus for communities.
"We have to protect those who are most vulnerable from developing severe illness and death. This is less about overall case numbers but trying to upload and reduce burden on the healthcare system. I'm particularly worried about places like long-term care facilities where you have large numbers of particularly vulnerable individuals,” Nuzzo stated.
And from Menachery, came a somber prediction for the future.
"This is not the last time a coronavirus will emerge from a likely animal source and affect humans. The animal sources have thousands of reservoirs,” he said.
