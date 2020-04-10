Service industry workers give back to first responders, fellow industry workers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Hospitality workers are trying to stay optimistic as they await financial assistance.
Workers doled out platters full of free crawfish for first responders and service industry workers.
“I’m a lifelong service industry person and between that and the people on the front lines, it’s Good Friday. They can use a tray of crawfish and why not?” Chuck said.
Thanks to a partnership with Tracey’s, the owner of Select Crawfish Company says they were able to donate more than 700 pounds of seafood ahead of the Easter holiday.
A bartender for 15 years, this is the first time Kaci Carpenter has been out of work. It’s been almost a month since her last paycheck.
“These kinds of things definitely help. It’s crawfish season right now. We’re used to having boils, we’re used to hanging out and being together and this is just like a little piece of that that helps us keep that tradition of crawfish season,” Carpenter said.
“I haven’t gotten paid on unemployment yet so it’s been pretty scary but I’m very thankful for the little bit of savings I have," Carpenter said.
Unemployed bartender Kim Burritt is waiting on grant money but, in some cases, the money's already run out.
“Every little bit helps at this point. In any sort of way,” Burritt said.
The employees of Dat Dog are now donating their tips to one such grant, hoping to replenish its coffers.
Hospitality workers are trying to stay optimistic as they await financial assistance.
Some say they've been out of work a month and still haven't seen their first unemployment check.
With Easter just days away, fellow industry workers are giving back.
Now down to a seven employee operation at Dat Dog on Magazine, Director of Operations Henry Sauviac says they’re not raking in cash, but grateful to be able to offer a little normalcy to the neighborhood.
“It’s rewarding to be here. It’s rewarding to keep the doors open. It’s rewarding to be a valid part of what we’re trying to do,” Sauviac said.
“It’s just a comfortable feeling to know that you’re here and you’re open and you’re working. He didn’t buy anything he just stop by to say hi. That means something.”
Dat Dog is also offering specials for service industry workers. As they look forward to a definitive end to their unemployment.
“I’ve been trying to keep busy but it’s still, it’s hard,” Burritt said.
These service workers are staying positive.
“I have 2 pounds of crawfish in my hand so what’s not to smile about that,” Service industry worker Kaci said.
The catering company, Select Crawfish, has also been shut down the past month.
They’ll be at Tracey’s this weekend, selling crawfish to the public.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.