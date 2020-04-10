Shelby: Cooler Friday Feel

A fairly strong cold front will keep temperatures in the 60s and 70s today. This will be a refreshing change from the record heat of the past several days, but it won’t last long. A warm front will move back across the area on Saturday, returning the humidity and generating a few spotty storms.
The next major system will be on Easter Sunday. A powerful low will move out of Texas and Oklahoma and bring a chance for severe weather across the entire Southeastern United States. Everyone in the FOX 8 viewing area should be prepared for strong storms this weekend, particularly on Easter Sunday.
Next week will be sunny, dry and cool.
