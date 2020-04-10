Stay-at-home orders altering how North Shore residents celebrate Easter

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Stay home orders have impacted the way many Christians celebrate one of the most significant days of the year on their religious calendar.
But on the north shore residents of several neighborhoods came up with their own plans to commemorate Good Friday.
Normally it’s done inside of a church but since coronavirus canceled church services this year residence of several Mandeville neighborhoods decided to mark one of the holiest days of the years for Christians in a unique way.
“It’s been so beautiful because it’s brought us together as a community,” organizer Jodi Awbrey said.
Residents of Mandeville’s Cherry Creek subdivision put together their own stations of the cross, 14 different spots marking the route which The faithful say Jesus Christ took to his crucifixion, on their own front lawns.
“each thing if you really meditated on it you could spend so much time on each station meditating because it’s his journey and we’re on this journey with him,” said Awbrey.
The nearly one-mile walk offers the faithful quiet reflection as they consider the suffering Christ endured on his way to his crucifixion in Jerusalem more than 2000 years ago.
“Yes we’re in quarantine and we have to social distance but there’s beautiful things coming out of it,” Awbrey said.
The way of the cross consists of 14 different spots marking everything from Christ’s death sentence to those who helped him along the way to his crucifixion.
“To be able to focus on why he died for us it’s really not a sad day but there’s so much hope coming out of this day,” Awbrey said.
It is a message the faithful in this community pledge to remain true in spite of the ongoing coronavirus threat.
Organizers say today‘s good Friday commemoration came together quickly via text messaging.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.