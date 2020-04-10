Tornado outbreak expected Easter Sunday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A powerful area of low pressure will move out of Texas on Saturday and bring rapidly developing storms across the Lower Mississippi River Valley on Sunday. Widespread severe weather is likely. For Southeast Louisiana the greatest threat appears to be from late morning Sunday until sunset. Damaging winds and tornadoes are the biggest threats. Hail and flooding chances appear low.
The threat area will become even more clear by Saturday evening. Continue to monitor FOX 8 for further updates.
Drier air and sun returns by Monday of next week. Another cold front could bring some spotty rain Tuesday with more cool dry air for the rest of next week.
