Tulane adjusting to ‘new normal’ of college football

“Our guys, when we go out and recruit, one of the questions we ask is do you like football or do you love football,” says Fritz. “If a guy tells us he likes football, we move on to the next guy. If you’re going to play Division I football and be successful at it, you’ve got to love it. So our guys have got a lot more time too. So they’re calling our coaches. They’re setting up personal Zoom meetings to become the best football player they can be as much as they become the best student they can be.”