Used gloves, masks on ground pose bio-hazard risk for others

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Take a walk anywhere, and you'll probably see gloves, masks and other PPE thrown on the ground.
“It really kind of irritates me because people can find a trashcan it’s not very hard,” Mike Friedman said.
Hard-to-come-by gloves and face masks only have one place to go after they're used: the trash.
“It’s called medical waste for a reason because it’s potentially hazardous,” said Dr. Eric Griggs.
Instead of protecting a pair of hands or face from the virus and going safely in the bin, the gear gets thrown carelessly onto the ground spotting the streets and sidewalks of New Orleans.
“If you have it use it and use it the right way but no one, I don’t know if it’s PPE no one would be littering the streets of the city of new Orleans,” Mayor Latoya Cantrell said.
Doctors say simply throwing these things away won’t transmit the virus to others, but someone eventually has to pick it up.
“It’s the touch. If you bend down to pick it up and pick it up and there are respiratory droplets or contaminated Covid-19 droplets on it and say you don’t have gloves on yourself, or even if you do you pick it up, you touch your face and it’s contaminated, you can become infected with a virus, it’s a biohazard it’s inconsiderate and it’s rude,” said Griggs.
It may be easier to throw gear potentially contaminated with COVID 19 out the window, but Dr. Eric Griggs says it’s not the right choice.
“If we have to wear masks on our face to keep our hands and our bugs to our self, nowhere in there does it say it’s ok to throw it on the ground, it’s a biohazard for the rest of the community, it’s inconsiderate and I don’t like it,” said Griggs.
Leaders are instead urging residents to choose to care for the city and each other during this time.
“This is a real opportunity to not only clean our city up but as we move towards recovery," Cantrell said.
So that once life returns to normal, it will be better than we’ve found it.
For information on safely disposing of gloves, click here.
