The Blood Center collects first COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma donation in South Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Blood Center will collect the first COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma donation in South Louisiana Saturday. Convalescent Plasma Therapy is part of an investigational study approved by the FDA, for use in the treatment of seriously ill patients fighting COVID-19.
A dedicated donation site for CCP collections has been established for the convenience of eligible donors.
Dr. Tim Peterson, Medical Director for The Blood Center, explains: “Plasma from donors who have recently recovered from a COVID-19 infection may contain antibodies capable of neutralizing the virus. Studies suggest that the early transfusion of convalescent plasma in seriously ill patients has had a significant affect in decreasing ventilator dependency and length of hospitalization.”
Potential donors must be 17 years of age or older, be in good health and have a documented positive PCR test for COVID-19. Additionally, they must be symptom free for 28 days or more. If a donor has been symptom free between 14 and 27 days, then repeat viral PCR testing must be performed prior to the donation.
For more information on blood donation, please call 1-(800) 86-BLOOD
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.