Hammond Police searching for 78-year-old missing man

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Hammond Police Department is searching for 78-year-old Peter Jackson.
Jackson was last seen at his home, located on Clinton Court, on Saturday, April 11. He was wearing a blue button-up shirt with a white shirt underneath, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.
He has dementia and diabetes, according to the report.
If anyone has any information on Peter Jackson’s whereabouts, please contact the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5701.
