How to digest new COVID-19 studies

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A recent study from the South Korean Center for Disease Control showed 51 patients who were recently released from quarantine after testing negative for the virus, tested positive again a short time later, meaning the virus could have re-activated itself.
Health educator Dr. Eric Griggs says studies like these can often insight fear prematurely and have to be met with some skepticism before they’re fully fleshed out.
“With this study in particular, you don’t know about the standardization of the specimen collection process," said Griggs.
“We have to be careful with click-bait. Everyone is looking for the shocker, the latest and greatest information to come out and the problem is a lot of times their released to the public before they’re fully vetted.”
Griggs says the process of peer review is rigorous and it can sometimes take years for a study or claim to be accepted in the science community.
“Other scientists, other doctors, other health professionals have to review it and sometimes it has to be re-edited, sometimes even re-done, sometimes scrapped, before it can be accepted as medical fact," said Griggs.
But it doesn’t mean studies like this should be dismissed entirely, just that there’s still more work to be done.
“Usually if it takes you too far on the emotional roller coaster one way or the other, it’s probably not something you should accept as fact just yet. Not to say it’s invalid, but if you read the whole study, it says they have to do more investigation and more inquiry into the validity of the results.”
And with the world desperate for new updates and information on how to combat COVID-19, you may continue to see preliminary studies before they’re ready to be seen.
“Because it’s such a world-wide emergency pandemic, we’re seeing behind the curtains of what happens in science all the time, which is why we have the process of peer review," said Griggs.
