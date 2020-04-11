New Orleans S&WB says utility is prepared for severe weather; 99 pumps working

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board says its prepared for severe weather expected Easter Sunday.
The utility released sent a news release Saturday outlining its preparations and pumping capacity ahead of tomorrow’s weather.
"The Sewerage and Water Board is watching the weather and prepared to respond on Easter Sunday to the first potentially significant rainstorm of the spring. While Turbine 5 is out of service after the December explosion, we have enough power to run the drainage system. We are prepared to use Turbine 6 to run our pumps should high winds compromise Entergy power.
We have 99 of 99 major drainage pumps available for service. Two smaller, dry-weather pumps at our pump station in the Lower 9th Ward are under repair, but their unavailability will not significantly impact our rain response.
Our pump stations and power plant will be fully staffed throughout this event.
We encourage residents to prepare for the rain by clearing debris from the catch basins on their streets. Every little bit helps our collective drainage effort."
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.